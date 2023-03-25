News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
3 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
4 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Police appeal to trace vehicle after elderly woman was injured following South Yorkshire burglary

Detectives are appealing for vital information to trace a red-coloured Ford Focus estate vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into a burglary which left an elderly woman injured.

By Jon Cooper
Published 25th Mar 2023, 14:37 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 14:46 GMT

South Yorkshire Police was alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff following a report of a 71-year-old woman who had been injured after a collision with a vehicle on St Helen’s Close, at Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, just before 8.10pm, on Wednesday, March 22.

Detectives confirmed a burglary had taken place at an address on St Helen’s Close just before the woman returned home and as she tried to stop her vehicle being stolen it collided with her before being abandoned by the suspected offenders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman suffered significant injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Most Popular
Police are appealing to trace this pictured, red-coloured Ford Focus after an elderly woman was injured following a burglary on St Helen's Close, at Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, on Wednesday, March 22.
Police are appealing to trace this pictured, red-coloured Ford Focus after an elderly woman was injured following a burglary on St Helen's Close, at Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, on Wednesday, March 22.
Police are appealing to trace this pictured, red-coloured Ford Focus after an elderly woman was injured following a burglary on St Helen's Close, at Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, on Wednesday, March 22.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the pictured vehicle in the Thurnscoe area around the time of the incident or who may know of its current location to come forward with any information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those with information can contact police via South Yorkshire Police’s online live chat function, or its online portal or by calling police on 101, quoting incident number 1016 of March 22.

Witnesses and those with information can also access the police online portal via: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if anyone prefers not to give personal details, they can stay anonymous and pass on what they know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.