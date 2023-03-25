Detectives are appealing for vital information to trace a red-coloured Ford Focus estate vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into a burglary which left an elderly woman injured.

South Yorkshire Police was alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff following a report of a 71-year-old woman who had been injured after a collision with a vehicle on St Helen’s Close, at Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, just before 8.10pm, on Wednesday, March 22.

Detectives confirmed a burglary had taken place at an address on St Helen’s Close just before the woman returned home and as she tried to stop her vehicle being stolen it collided with her before being abandoned by the suspected offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman suffered significant injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Police are appealing to trace this pictured, red-coloured Ford Focus after an elderly woman was injured following a burglary on St Helen's Close, at Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, on Wednesday, March 22.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the pictured vehicle in the Thurnscoe area around the time of the incident or who may know of its current location to come forward with any information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with information can contact police via South Yorkshire Police’s online live chat function, or its online portal or by calling police on 101, quoting incident number 1016 of March 22.

Witnesses and those with information can also access the police online portal via: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/