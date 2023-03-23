An elderly woman is in hospital in a serious condition today after callous burglars hit the 71-year-old with her own car, as she attempted to stop them from stealing her vehicle.

The incident took place in St Helens Close in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, at around 8.15pm last night (Wednesday, March 22, 2023).

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, March 23), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said a burglary had taken place at a property on the road, shortly before the elderly woman ‘returned home and tried to stop her vehicle from the driveway of the address being stolen’.

The force spokesperson added that the ‘vehicle then collided with the woman, causing significant injuries’. She was subsequently rushed to hospital, where she remains today in a ‘serious but stable condition’.

The two suspects then left in a separate red-coloured vehicle and detectives are continuing to work to locate it.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: “This was a horrifying incident involving an elderly woman who was trying to stop a crime being committed but has been left seriously injured in hospital.

“Her family are understandably distressed and I want to ensure we do everything we can to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.

“We already have a number of officers following up a number of lines of enquiry. Local officers will also be patrolling the area throughout the day to provide reassurance to the community.

“My plea is to the community. If you know who was involved in this terrible crime then I urge you to contact us. If anyone has any information, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, please get in touch with us as it may assist with our on-going investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online via South Yorkshire Police’s website, their live chat or by calling the force on 101, quoting incident number 1016 of Wednesday, March 22, 2023.