A red Suzuki Jimny was taken from a house on Mansfield Road between 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 9 and 9.00am the following day.

The man pictured was seen in the area and officers are keen to speak to him in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*100222:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you help identify the pictured man?

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101