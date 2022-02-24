Killamarsh theft: Police appeal to help identify man after 4x4 stolen

Officers investigating the theft of a 4x4 from a home in Killamarsh are appealing for help identifying the pictured man.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:44 am

A red Suzuki Jimny was taken from a house on Mansfield Road between 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 9 and 9.00am the following day.

The man pictured was seen in the area and officers are keen to speak to him in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*100222:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.