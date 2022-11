Claire Bellamy, 43, was last seen at 5pm on Thursday 10 November in Kiveton Park, Rotherham. She was wearing black and white gym leggings and a sports top. She is white, 5ft 8ins tall and slim with a blonde bob haircut. She may be in her car – a white Ford Fiesta with registration YP15 BTF. Call police on 101 quoting incident 303 of November 11.