At around 2.15pm on Saturday, April 2, the suspect entered the Longley Convenience Store on Longley Hall Road and demanded money from the till.

The shop worker refused and the offender left the scene, grabbing a box of 10p sweets on his way out.

The suspect is described as a white male with a white scarf covering his face and his hood up. He was around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build, wearing a light grey and blue jacket.

Officers have released an image of the suspect which, while poor quality, shows the items of clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/63767/22.