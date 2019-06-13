Police and council seek Closure Order for house in Barnsley following complaints from residents

Barnsley Council is seeking a Closure Order today for a house in Barnsley.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 06:47
Police and council officials visited a house in Barnsley yesterday to serve notice of the intention to seek a Closure Order for the property

Complaints have been received about anti-social behaviour at the Park Grove property, near Locke Park.

Concerned residents claim the behaviour is linked to drugs and alcohol.

Council and police officials visited the property yesterday to serve notice to the tenants of the intention to seek the Closure Order.

The case is to be heard at court today.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Following weeks of anti-social behaviour linked to drugs and alcohol reported by neighbours in the area, Barnsley Council are applying to court for a Closure Order to close the address for a period of three months.”