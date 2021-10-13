Sheffield trams suspended after ambulance called following injury to passenger

Trams between Gleadless and Sheffield had to be suspected for an hour today after a passenger was injured.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 5:28 pm

Services were stopped at around 3pm after a passenger was injured getting off one of the carriages at Hollinsend.

An ambulance was called to the scene after the incident, in which a passenger had lost their footing. The extent of the injuries suffered by the passenger is not known.

A Supertram spokesperson said this afternoon: "Following an incident earlier this afternoon where a passenger fell when getting off the tram, services had to be stopped for a short time. An ambulance attended to the passenger.

Stock picture of one of Sheffield's trams. One route was suspended today after a passenger was injured

"Our thoughts are with the person who fell, and we wish them all the best with their recovery."

Passengers were told they could use their tickets on First and Stagecoach buses in the area while the ambulance crew dealt with the situation, and trams were back running by around 4pm, with some delays.

