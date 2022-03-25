Fire engines rushed to Pexton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 8.20pm on Thursday (March 24) following reports of a large blaze.

Officers arrived to find a 25-metre-square area engulfed in flames in the back garden of a terraced house.

Fire engines were scrambled to a house in Pitsmoor on Thursday night after a large amount of building waste was set alight in a back garden.

The extensive fire could be seen for miles around in Sheffield, and was brought under control and extinguished by 9.18pm.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue now says the fire broke out after a large amount of building waste was deliberately set alight using accelerants.

A spokesperson for the service says the incident is being treated as arson.

Nobody was injured in the incident.