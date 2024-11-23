Pitbull Terrier ordered destroyed after mauling dog and woman in Barnsley
On April 20, Connor Caves, 21, of Lundwood, reportedly left his dog Jax alone with with minors.
Jax - a Pitbull Terrier, which is on the UK list of banned dog breeds - was not being properly supervised and escaped the property
Barnsley Magistrates Court heard on November 20 how then, at around 8.30am, a woman was walking her dog along Lang Avenue when she was approached by Jax.
Jax attacked her dog, causing injuries requiring veterinary treatment worth of over £700.
The woman also suffered injuries to her legs. A by-stander who witnessed the incident intervened and pulled the dog away.
Officers attended and seized Jax and after an assessment he was deemed to be a banned breed.
Caves appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim and disqualified from owning a dog for two years.
In addition to this, a destruction order was granted for Jax.
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “While every dog has the ability to cause harm, banned breeds are banned for this reason; their breeding, innate nature and strength means they have the capability to cause serious harm including a fatality.
“As dangerous dogs continue to place demand on our force, I am pleased that those who fail to be responsible owners and take action for their pets are now facing prosecution.
“I urge you to remember you are responsible for your dog’s actions, it is you that faces the judge.”