1. Mark Rotchell

Mark Rotchell, 30, was sentenced to 30 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months on 15 June at Sheffield Crown Court. Rotchell was also handed a six-month curfew which will be monitored by an electronic tag. He was first caught red handed by officers in Barnsley after he was stopped by police as he drove along Shafton High Street in November 2019. Officers immediately noticed a strong smell of cannabis and searched the car, where they found seven ounces of cannabis, with a potential street value of almost £2,000. Rotchell was arrested and his mobile phone was seized, however subsequent phone checks revealed messages indicating he was also selling ketamine. When Rotchell’s home was searched, officers discovered both upstairs bedrooms were being used to grow cannabis.

Photo: SYP