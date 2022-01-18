From a street dealer to a trio involved in a drugs conspiracy operation, these men were detained, brought to justice and are now serving their time behind bars.
Tackling drugs is one of South Yorkshire Police’s priorities, with some communities plagued by dealers, users and associated anti-social behaviour.
Rivalries between drug dealing gangs is often at the heart of some of the serious violence seen on the streets of South Yorkshire.
There have also been a number of murders over the years linked to drugs.
To pass on information about those involved in drug dealing, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
1. Mark Rotchell
Mark Rotchell, 30, was sentenced to 30 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months on 15 June at Sheffield Crown Court. Rotchell was also handed a six-month curfew which will be monitored by an electronic tag. He was first caught red handed by officers in Barnsley after he was stopped by police as he drove along Shafton High Street in November 2019. Officers immediately noticed a strong smell of cannabis and searched the car, where they found seven ounces of cannabis, with a potential street value of almost £2,000. Rotchell was arrested and his mobile phone was seized, however subsequent phone checks revealed messages indicating he was also selling ketamine.
When Rotchell’s home was searched, officers discovered both upstairs bedrooms were being used to grow cannabis.
Photo: SYP
2. Awais Ahmed
Awais Ahmed, 21, formerly of Empire Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, was found guilty of six counts of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading not guilty at an earlier hearing. The charges include the possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and MDMA. He was handed a 10-year custodial sentence at Sheffield Crown Court in June 2021.
Photo: SYP
3. Isiah Ellis
Isiah Ellis, 22, was sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of drug offences in Sheffield on August 25. In 2019, Ellis was stopped by officers in the city centre following reports of a fight on Carver Street. He had been caught on CCTV fleeing the scene. Whilst he had not been involved in the disturbance, Ellis was found to be in possession of 12 wraps of cocaine.
Photo: SYP
4. John Gaskin, Sonny Lowther and Andrew Waterhouse
A trio of Doncaster men were sentenced to a total of more than 26 years in prison after admitting their roles in a drugs conspiracy operation in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. John Gaskin, 34, of Rovers Way, was sentenced to 11 years and three months imprisonment after admitting the charges of conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis. Sonny Lowther, 33, of Weston Road, was given six years and nine months after he admitted the charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. Andrew Waterhouse, 32, of Lime Tree Avenue, was hit with a sentence of eight years and three months after pleading guilty to the charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of spice.
Photo: SYP