Rita Magni, aged 30, died when she was struck by a car which careered into her path after it had been involved in a collision with another vehicle at a nearby junction.

The mum-of-two was fatally injured on Phillimore Road, close to Phillimore Community Primary School, just before 3pm on Monday.

Rita Magni was killed in a collision in Darnall while she was waiting for her children near a city school

Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics and passers-by, Rita was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, both aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have both been released under investigation.

Police officers investigating the collision want to hear from motorists with dash cam footage or who saw either vehicle before the crash.