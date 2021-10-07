Phillimore Road crash: Men arrested over death of mum near Sheffield school released
Two men arrested over the death of a woman in a collision outside a Sheffield school have been released after police questioning.
Rita Magni, aged 30, died when she was struck by a car which careered into her path after it had been involved in a collision with another vehicle at a nearby junction.
BACKGROUND: Phillimore Road crash: Decision to build speed bumps outside school will come after mum-of-two's inquest
The mum-of-two was fatally injured on Phillimore Road, close to Phillimore Community Primary School, just before 3pm on Monday.
Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics and passers-by, Rita was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, both aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have both been released under investigation.
Police officers investigating the collision want to hear from motorists with dash cam footage or who saw either vehicle before the crash.
Read More
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 486 of October 4.