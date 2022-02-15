It was launched after a 30-year-old man died in a collision on Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft, at around 8.12pm on Friday, February 11.

It is believed that a blue BMW 320D lost control after a bend and crashed in a nearby field.

A 30 year-old man was found outside of the vehicle but is believed to have been inside at the time of the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An online petition, signed by more than 400 people, is calling for Rotherham Council to make safety improvements on the road.

It states: “We the undersigned ask RMBC Highways to take significant action such as making the road much slower, installation of barriers and resurfacing the road to ensure the potential for further loss of life is minimised.”

The petition also claims that the road is often muddy as a result of lorries using a nearby landfill site.

It also states: “We understand that drivers not driving to the conditions of the road cannot be catered for but 99 per cent of people using the road are experiencing hazardous driving conditions when driving within their limits for the road.“Action needs taking now by RMBC Highways to address the root cause and to ensure the chance of further accidents and lives lost is reduced.“Increased signage, substantial cleaning on site before lorries exit, street lighting, speed bumps or dare I say reduced speed limit and cameras. All relatively cheap measures compared to the loss of human life.”