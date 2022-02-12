The man, aged 30, is believed to have lost control of his car after a band before leaving the road on Kingsforth Lane, near Thurcroft, Rotherham.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Team are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the fatal crash, which happened yesterday evening and is not thought to have involved any other vehicles.

A man has been killed in a car crash on Kingsforth Lane, near Thurcroft, Rotherham

Emergency services were called to the incident last night.

Specialist police officers were on the scene after the collision carrying out investigations on the site.

A force spokesman said this morning: “Yesterday (February 11) officers attended reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision around 8.12pm on Kingsforth Lane in Thurcroft.

“It is believed that a blue BMW 320D was travelling along Kingsforth Lane towards Thurcroft when it is thought to have lost control after a bend and collided into a nearby field.

“A 30 year-old man was found outside of the vehicle upon officers’ arrival, however it is believed he was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along Kingsforth Lane between 8pm and 8.30pm and witnessed the collision, or saw the car prior to the collision.

If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 852 of 12 February 2022.