Pensioners robbed at knifepoint by masked men in Swallownest after returning from antiques fair
Two pensioners have been attacked and robbed at knifepoint by masked men in a house near Sheffield after returning from an antiques fair.
The man and woman, aged in their 70s, were confronted by a gang of five people as they were unloading in Swallownest after visiting an antiques event at Doncaster Racecourse.
The man was hit in the face, and the woman suffered injuries to her hands.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery, which happened on Mansfield Road, Swallownest on Monday, December 27.
The incident happened when the victims were unloading antiques from their vehicle.
Doncaster Racecourse antiques fair
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “They had been at an antiques fair at Doncaster Racecourse that day. As they were doing so (unloading the vehicle) it is reported five people wearing masks entered the house and threatened them with knives.
“They then demanded cash, gold and jewellery.
“One victim suffered injuries to her hands and the other was hit in the face and body before the suspects made off with a large amount of jewellery and cash.
“Some of this was later recovered in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.”
It is thought the suspects travelled in a white hatchback vehicle.
Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who is offered gold sovereign coins for sale, who witnessed suspicious activity at the antiques fair or who has dash cam footage of any vehicles being driven suspiciously on or around Stone Hill Drive, Swallownest, at or around around 4.40pm on Monday December 27.