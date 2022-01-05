The man and woman, aged in their 70s, were confronted by a gang of five people as they were unloading in Swallownest after visiting an antiques event at Doncaster Racecourse.

The man was hit in the face, and the woman suffered injuries to her hands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two pensioners were attacked and robbed by masked men in Swallownest, near Sheffield, after visiting an antiques fair at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-14-05-19-DoncRacecourse-8

Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery, which happened on Mansfield Road, Swallownest on Monday, December 27.

The incident happened when the victims were unloading antiques from their vehicle.

Doncaster Racecourse antiques fair

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “They had been at an antiques fair at Doncaster Racecourse that day. As they were doing so (unloading the vehicle) it is reported five people wearing masks entered the house and threatened them with knives.

“They then demanded cash, gold and jewellery.

“One victim suffered injuries to her hands and the other was hit in the face and body before the suspects made off with a large amount of jewellery and cash.

“Some of this was later recovered in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.”

It is thought the suspects travelled in a white hatchback vehicle.