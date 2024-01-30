Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former manager of Sheffield United says he will have a much harder time getting work now after he was banned from driving today - here's everything we know.

Paul Heckingbottom arrives at Sheffield Magistrates' Court with his wife Claire. The former Sheffield United manager was banned from driving for six months after a speeding offence in July 2023 added three more points to his licence, bringing him to 12. Picture by Dean Atkins.

Who is Paul Heckingbottom?

Paul Heckingbottom was the manager of Sheffield United from early 2021 until he was sacked in December 2023.

It came off the back of securing just one Premier League win over the first 14 games of the campaign, despite being at the helm when the team was promoted.

However, as reported below, the 46-year-old from Barnsley says he will now have a much harder time getting any work as a manager after his driving ban imposed today.

Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is the favourite to take charge of Huddersfield Town. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Why was Paul Heckingbottom banned from driving?

The ex-Blades chief was caught driving his Mercedes at 57mph in a temporary 50mph speed zone on the M1 Northbound between J34 and J35 by a mobile speed camera on July 15, 2023.

At the time, he already had nine points on his licence for matters not specified in court or on official documents.

However, the breach put the 46-year-old up to 12 points on his licence and teeing him up for an automatic disqualification.

Paul Heckingbottom's appeals fell shot for the bench, who ruled a driving ban would be "an inconvenience, not a hardship," and disqualified him for six months with £1,510 in fines. Picture by CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

What did Paul Heckingbottom say in court about speeding?

At Sheffield Magistrates' Court, Paul Heckingbottom made an 'exceptional hardship application' to ask he be spared from a driving ban.

He asked District Judge Nick Williams and the bench not to ban him as it would impact his ability to raise his children, attend charity work, and find a new job as a football manager.

When he took the stand, his solicitor, Ms Helen White of Wilford Smiths, said: "It's right to say you are not currently employed?"

"Yes," said the former Blades boss. "I was a football manager for Sheffield United until December 2023."

"What have you been doing since then?" said Ms White.

"Home life," said Heckingbottom. "A stay-at-home dad. My wife is working.

"And I'm preparing for a new role in football."

When asked where this role might be, Heckingbottom said: "Anywhere across the UK realistically. Any league, English or Scottish.

"Between now and the next five months is when football manager jobs become available. You can gain or lose a job at the drop of a hat. It can be a phone call. You never know when an opportunity will arise."

The court also heard how Blades chief executive Steve Betts came to Heckingbottom's defence, writing a letter to the judge about how a driving ban would impact a manager's work.

Paul Heckingbottom was sacked by Sheffield United in December 2023, shortly after being thrashed by Burnley 5-0.

Why can't Paul Heckingbottom use a private driver?

He told the court being a manager to him means constantly driving across the country for fixtures, training, academy games, and to "study opponents."

"[Disqualification] will outright stop me getting a job, because of the competitive nature of the market," he said.

When asked why he couldn't get a driver, he said: "I have been in some very good football clubs, but only the top clubs have the resources for the manager to have their own driver."

Lastly, Heckingbottom said a ban would pile pressure on his wife Claire as the only driver for their family.

He said: "This would affect me the most. I've got four girls with my wife Claire, and we share the load in raising our kids. All the after-school clubs, school runs, GCSE studies... It's down to me and Claire that we are available to pick them up after school."

He also said a ban would keep him from work supporting Weston Park Cancer Charity and from studying for a professional doctorate at Leeds Becket University.

Paul Heckingbottom said a driving ban would "outright stop me from getting a job" as a football manager for another club. He was disqualified for six months.

What did the judge say to Paul Heckingbottom?

However, his appeal fell short for Judge Williams, who after 10 minutes of consideration meted out a fine totalling £1,510 and banned the former Blades manager for six months.

He said: "You have pleaded exceptional hardship... all disqualification causes hardship.

"We don't feel that disqualification would put you in financial difficulties or put you at risk of losing your house.

"We view this to be an inconvenience, rather than a hardship."