He used hidden cameras to film up the gowns of four patients as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital - one of whom has never been identified from the footage police obtained.

Nurse Paul Grayson is behind bars for sexually assaulting victims in Sheffield

The 52-year-old, a charge nurse with more than 25 years' experience, also pleaded guilty to filming five nurses using a toilet at the hospital, and he also videoed two other young women, who were not connected to the hospital, using hidden cameras.

Sentencing Grayson earlier this week, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Grayson was “fixated by sex” and had “brought shame” upon his profession.

Expert lawyers at Irwin Mitchell have been instructed to represent a number of patients and staff at the hospital who were filmed by Grayson to help them access the specialist support they require to try and come to terms with what happened to them. None can be named for legal reasons.

One of those Irwin Mitchell is supporting, a patient who was filmed while recovering from surgery, has now joined lawyers in welcoming Grayson’s sentence.

She said: “The first I knew of what had happened was when the police approached me following Grayson’s arrest.

“It’s almost impossible to put into words the emotions and anger I felt at this point. You go into hospital thinking you’re going to receive the best care possible and put your trust in the staff. To think I was taken advantage of in the cruellest way imaginable is devastating.

“Even now it’s still incredibly difficult to try and come to terms with what happened to me. My life has totally changed. Before I was confident and outgoing but now I’m a lot more reserved and stay in as much as possible. I have trouble sleeping and when I do I often have nightmares. I’m also fearful of what may happen if I need to undergo further medical procedures in the future.

“As if what happened to me wasn’t bad enough, to think that there are others in a similar situation is horrifying.

“I’m just so glad that Grayson is now behind bars and hopefully patients are now safe.”

Grayson pleaded guilty to 14 charges of voyeurism, three sexual assaults, one charge of upskirting, one of taking indecent images of a child, one of installing recording equipment for the purposes of sexual gratification and three of possessing indecent images of children.

Joe Matchett, an expert lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who represents survivors of abuse, said: “This was an abuse of a position of trust in the worst possible way. We welcome the sentence and hope it acts as a warning that perpetrators will be caught and the authorities will deal with such cases in the toughest manner.

“While nothing can make up for what survivors have been through we’re now determined to help support them access the specialist support and therapies they require to try and come to terms with what happened the best they can.