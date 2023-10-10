He raped a young girl as she made her way home from a night out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rapist who attacked a 15 year-old girl as she made her way home from a night out with friends has been jailed.

Paul Blackshaw, aged 43 and previously of Oak Close, Barnsley, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years after being found guilty of rape following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Blackshaw has been jailed for raping a 15-year-old girl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He targeted his young victim in Hoyland on September 18, 2021.

At around 10pm, Blackshaw followed the girl as she walked along Wentworth Road and raped her in a nearby field.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Following his horrendous act, (he) left her there, upset, frightened and alone."

After his arrest, Blackshaw denied raping the girl and had "no reasonable rationale" for how his DNA had got onto the girl’s clothing, the force said.