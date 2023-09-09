The jury returned a unanimous verdict

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Barnsley man who raped a 15-year-old girl has been found guilty following a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The jury heard how Paul Blackshaw, aged 43, followed the victim on Wentworth Road in Hoyland as she walked home alone from an evening out with friends.

Paul Blackshaw raped a 15-year-old girl

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short time later Blackshaw raped the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in a nearby field.

Police launched an investigation following the incident at 10pm on September 18 2021 and Blackshaw was identified, arrested and interviewed.

He denied raping the girl but police say he had ‘no reasonable explanation’ for how his DNA had got onto the girl’s clothing. He was charged with rape of a female under 16, and remanded into custody.

He was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict.

Investigating officer DC Courtney Moorby said: “The bravery and testimony of this young victim is to be applauded and my thoughts remain with her as she attempts to rebuild her life following this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased the jury found Blackshaw guilty of his actions and he now faces sentencing. I hope this sends a clear message that those who prey on the vulnerabilities of others are shameful and their behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Blackshaw, of Oak Close, has been remanded in custody and be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on October 6 2023.