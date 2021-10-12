The man who is in his 30s was found on the ground beside the flats yesterday, Monday, October 12, after emergency services were called shortly after 6pm.

He was taken to hospital, where police said he remains this afternoon in a serious condition, with a broken leg and head and facial injuries.

The fall sparked a major emergency response after police attended the man’s flat where four officers became unwell after coming into contact with an unknown chemical, now believed to be a combination of household products.

Emergency services outside the Park Hill flats in Sheffield, where a man was seriously injured in a fall

Police said the fall led to concerns about the flat the man was living in, so officers forced their way in to assess the property.

There they came into contact with the substance and four officers needed ‘minor medical attention’, with support provided by crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The officers were taken to Northern General Hospital for further tests before being discharged with no further symptoms or complications, and they are now recovering at home.

Police this afternoon said the property was now free from contamination and there were no concerns for the safety of residents or the wider public.

They added that there were no suspicious circumstances behind the man’s injuries.