Officers have confirmed a number of weapons were seized and arrests were made after two fights in the Page Hall area, which one resident said saw “hell let loose”.

Officers responded to reports of disorder in the Page Hall area of Sheffield yesterday just after midnight on April 12, and again at around 3.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon officers’ first arrival they arrested three men, aged 19, 25 and 43, and a 46-year-old woman, on suspicion of violent disorder.

Five people were arrested and released on police bail following two fights on Wade Street and Hinde Street on April 12.

Later, in the afternoon officers made further arrests; a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All those arrested over the two incidents have been released on police bail.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Inspector Alec Gibbons said: “Officers quickly arrived on scene with local authority colleagues to disperse the group and arrest those responsible.

“Officers are reviewing body worn video and CCTV footage to identify further offenders and take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our work a search of the area was conducted and numerous weapons were recovered.

“There will be an increased presence of neighbourhood police officers and specialised resources from the Operational Support Unit in the area as enquiries and work continues.”