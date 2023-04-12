News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
10 minutes ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
2 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
3 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
4 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
4 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Page Hall: Resident speaks out as two ‘mass brawls’ involving weapons erupt on street in 24 hours

A resident has claimed there have been two police incidents in Page Hall involving weapons and vandalism in the past 24 hours.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 18:50 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 18:55 BST

There has been a reported large police presence in Page Hall in the past 24 hours after two incidents which a resident claims saw “hell let loose”.

A resident who lives in the area said "about eight or more police cars", as well as police dogs, descended on Wade Street last night at around 11.30pm after an alleged “mass brawl” which saw houses and cars damaged by wooden sticks which were being used as weapons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A further incident is reported to have occurred today at around 4pm on Hinde Street. A photo submitted to The Star shows a smashed car and house window at the scene today with a police officer holding what looks to be wooden sticks.

Most Popular
A resident has claimed there have been two police incidents in the Page Hall area in the last 24 hours. A car and house window were pictured smashed on Hinde Street this afternoon (April 12).A resident has claimed there have been two police incidents in the Page Hall area in the last 24 hours. A car and house window were pictured smashed on Hinde Street this afternoon (April 12).
A resident has claimed there have been two police incidents in the Page Hall area in the last 24 hours. A car and house window were pictured smashed on Hinde Street this afternoon (April 12).

South Yorkshire Police had not released any statement at the time of writing. They have been approached for further details.