There has been a reported large police presence in Page Hall in the past 24 hours after two incidents which a resident claims saw “hell let loose”.

A resident who lives in the area said "about eight or more police cars", as well as police dogs, descended on Wade Street last night at around 11.30pm after an alleged “mass brawl” which saw houses and cars damaged by wooden sticks which were being used as weapons.

A further incident is reported to have occurred today at around 4pm on Hinde Street. A photo submitted to The Star shows a smashed car and house window at the scene today with a police officer holding what looks to be wooden sticks.

