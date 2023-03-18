3 . William Grassby - court has "no confidence" they could be rehabilitated

William Grassby, aged 49, remained silent as Recorder Ian Mullarkey sent him to begin a two-year prison sentence, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on March 9, 2023. Recorder Mullarkey told the court he had ‘no confidence’ that Grassby, of Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley, had a ‘realistic prospect of rehabilitation,’ after he committed a second lot of offences while under investigation for the first. Summarising the circumstances surrounding Grassby’s latest sex offences, Recorder Mullarkey described how Grassby had entered into online communication with a boy he believed to be 14 years old, but was in fact, an adult posing as a child. In his first offence, he was detained by a hunter group at Meadowhall Interchange. After this, he was caught by an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old boy online. When he was arrested, Grassby’s electronic devices were seized which divulged his engagement in multiple sexual communications with suspected children. He was jailed for two years. The court said he had no realistic prospect of being rehabilitated from his sexual desires. Photo: SYP