Rotherham child sex abuse: Man charged with historic rape and wounding of teenager in late 2000s

The charges relate to a teenager carried out between 2007 and 2010.

By Alastair Ulke
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 18:39 BST

A Rotherham man has been charged over the historic rape and abuse of a teenager in the late 2000s.

National Crime Agency officers arrested David Fish, 46, at his home in Russell Road, Kilnhurst, on Wednesday morning (August 23).

David Fish, 46, of Kilnhurst, Rotherham, has been charged with the historic rape and wounding of a teenager in the late 2000s.
He has been charged with three counts of rape, two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, one count of causing the sexual exploitation of a child and one count of malicious wounding.

All the charges relate to offences alleged to have been committed between 2007 and 2010, and involved a girl who was 15-years-old when the abuse is said to have started.

Fish has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates tomorrow.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Stovewood, the NCA’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

