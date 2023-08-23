News you can trust since 1887
Adam Abdul-Basit murder trial: Suspects named for first time and deny Sheffield murder

Xander Howarth and Thomas Hardiman, both aged 18, are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court in November

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 05:15 BST

Two men are due to stand trial after denying the murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

Xander Howarth and Thomas Hardiman have denied the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit, who was stabbed to death on Smelter Wood Drive, in Stradbroke, Sheffield, on May 8 this year. They are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on November 13
Xander Howarth and Thomas Hardiman have denied the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit, who was stabbed to death on Smelter Wood Drive, in Stradbroke, Sheffield, on May 8 this year. They are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on November 13

Xander Howarth, aged 18, of Richmond Park View, and Thomas Hardiman, also 18, of Edenhall Road, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 21 charged with the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit and with possessing a knife on Smelter Wood Drive, in Stradbroke, on May 8 this year.

They both denied murder but pleaded guilty to the second charge. They are due to stand trial for murder on November 13 at Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Abdul-Basit died after being stabbed while on Smelter Wood Drive on May 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died of a single stab wound to his chest.

