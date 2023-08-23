Xander Howarth and Thomas Hardiman, both aged 18, are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court in November

Xander Howarth and Thomas Hardiman have denied the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit, who was stabbed to death on Smelter Wood Drive, in Stradbroke, Sheffield, on May 8 this year. They are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on November 13

