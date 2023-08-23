Adam Abdul-Basit murder trial: Suspects named for first time and deny Sheffield murder
Xander Howarth and Thomas Hardiman, both aged 18, are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court in November
Two men are due to stand trial after denying the murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death in Sheffield.
Xander Howarth, aged 18, of Richmond Park View, and Thomas Hardiman, also 18, of Edenhall Road, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 21 charged with the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit and with possessing a knife on Smelter Wood Drive, in Stradbroke, on May 8 this year.
They both denied murder but pleaded guilty to the second charge. They are due to stand trial for murder on November 13 at Sheffield Crown Court.
Mr Abdul-Basit died after being stabbed while on Smelter Wood Drive on May 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died of a single stab wound to his chest.