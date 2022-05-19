Operation Sceptre, which takes place twice a year in May and November, launched on Monday, May 16 and will run until Sunday, May 22.

Throughout this week, South Yorkshire Police (SYP) are taking part in targeted activity and operations to disrupt criminal activity and knife crime.

They will also be raising awareness of the devastating impact it can have on individuals, families and the wider community.

Police officers carried out land searches in Tinsley Green on Tuesday, May 17, as part of Operation Sceptre

The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction will be supporting the operation through visiting community groups and other organisations they work with in each district across the county, as well as liaising with partners and sharing key messages on their social media channels in support of the police effort.

Graham Jones, head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Tackling knife crime and violence in South Yorkshire is a priority for the Violence Reduction Unit, and I’m pleased that this week the Unit will be supporting Operation Sceptre.

“As a national week of police action aimed specifically at dealing with knife crime, this supports our aim of working with partners, organisations and communities to prevent and reduce violence in South Yorkshire.”

An SYP spokesman said: “Every incident involving a knife is an incident too many and we know there is work to be done to stop organised gangs and educate young people about the dangers of carrying knives in South Yorkshire.”