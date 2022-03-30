The pre-planned operation was aimed at tackling crime and anti-social behaviour across Sheffield.

It was also intended to reassure residents that South Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling issues affecting communities, including the city centre, most.

Police officers met at the Utilita Arena at 8.30am today, where they were briefed about the day’s activities and what the operation would involve.

A puppy seized by the police in Sheffield today

Police then split into groups where they travelled to select locations to raid addresses and carry out other police activities.

Superintendent Benn Kemp, Head of Neighbourhoods and Partnerships in Sheffield, said: “Today has seen over 400 officers from across South Yorkshire, including specialist units such as mounted officers, dogs and traffic officers, coming together to take part in a day of activity through Sheffield focusing on lots of different communities doing high-visibility patrols, executing warrants and arresting those offenders that are wanted.

“We hope to come out today and reassure the public with our presence, tackle some of the issues that matter most to local communities. In each community area, officers will receive a briefing from their teams and those teams will be out dealing with local priorities, engaging with the community and providing that reassurance.”

400 South Yorkshire police officers were involved in operation Duxford today, which saw a crackdown on crime across Sheffield

In a joint operation with the RSPCA and Sheffield Council in Darnall, police officers executed a warrant which saw the seizure of seven dogs suspected of being neglected and part of a puppy farm.

One of the dogs was suspected of having a broken ankle.

An arrest was made in connection with the pre-planned raid and a man was arrested for dangerous driving at the scene.

The dogs are now in the care of the RSPCA.

Police officers were briefed at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield this morning

The warrant was one of five executed this morning and results by midday revealed that 13 arrests had been made in total, with more expected this afternoon and evening.

As part of today’s activities, a team of officers patrolled Sheffield city centre and carried out a ‘stop and search’ operation.

The officers were briefed outside Sheffield City Hall, before they split up to cover a wide area, including Fargate.

A total of 13 arrests were made this morning as part of Operation Duxford

Ahead of the operation, Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, said: “You will see an increased police presence across the city today as teams from across the force come together to tackle the issues which we know matter most to our communities.

“This operation brings together our neighbourhood policing teams alongside our specialist units including mounted officers, dog handling division and roads policing group, with the collective aim of showing law-abiding citizens that we take their concerns seriously and we are listening to what is happening in their neighbourhood.

“If you see any of our officers out and about, please do come and talk to us. Information gathered by local people is crucial in enabling us to carry out these operations and identify patterns of local offending, and ultimately put a stop to criminal behaviour.”

She added: “We are steadfast on bringing on those intent on committing crime to justice, and I look forward to hearing the feedback from the public throughout the day and updating you on the results from the operation.”

Officers visited Sharrow, Broomhall, Page Hall, Gleadless Valley, Upperthorpe, Darnall and Manor.

In addition to the dogs seized, they also found 79 cannabis plants, recovered Class A drugs and a parrot.