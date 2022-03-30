Known as Operation Duxford, the pre-planned police activity is aimed at tackling criminal behaviour across the city.

South Yorkshire Police said the officers will provide a ‘united front against crime’ and provide reassurance to law-abiding residents that the force is cracking down on crime affecting their communities.

Hundreds of police officers are involved in an operation in Sheffield today. They were briefed about the crime crackdown outside the Utilita Arena this morning (Photo: Alex Wilkinson)

Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, said: “You will see an increased police presence across the city today as teams from across the force come together to tackle the issues which we know matter most to our communities.

“This operation brings together our neighbourhood policing teams alongside our specialist units including mounted officers, dog handling division and roads policing group, with the collective aim of showing law-abiding citizens that we take their concerns seriously and we are listening to what is happening in their neighbourhood.

“If you see any of our officers out and about, please do come and talk to us. Information gathered by local people is crucial in enabling us to carry out these operations and identify patterns of local offending, and ultimately put a stop to criminal behaviour.”

Across the day, officers will travel in huge numbers across the city, stopping in around fifteen locations including Sharrow, Broomhall, Page Hall, Gleadless Valley, Upperthorpe, Darnall, Manor and the city centre.

They will carry out a range of enforcement activity such as warrants and stop searches, alongside high-visibility patrols and community engagement activity.

Chief Supt Hemsley, added: “We are steadfast on bringing on those intent on committing crime to justice, and I look forward to hearing the feedback from the public throughout the day and updating you on the results from the operation.”