Online portal set up for people to submit evidence for Killamarsh murder investigation

Thirty-five-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, died at the house on Chandos Crescent.

Their bodies were found by officers who were responding to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address which came in at 7.26am on Sunday, September 19.

A special online portal has now been set up for people to report information or send CCTV, doorbell video or dashcam footage directly to the police investigation team.

Flowers near to the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Laceyâ€™s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property on Sunday morning. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Killamarsh. Photo credit should read: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

The 31-year-old man who was arrested at the property, and was taken to hospital with self-inflicted minor injuries, remains in police custody.

Family members of those that died have paid tribute to Terri and the children.

Debbie and Trevor Bennett, Lacey and John Paul’s grandparents, described their grandchildren as "the most well-mannered children you would ever meet", and they said they were just "devastated".

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklock, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Terri, John Paul, Lacey and Connie – as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents.

Connie Gent (L) with Lacey Bennett and John Paul Bennett (R) who were all killed in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, last weekend

“A large scene remains in place on Chandos Crescent and local residents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including patrols by officers in the local area.

“I would urge anyone who is concerned about the incident to speak to officers in the area or use the online reporting tool to pass information in confidence.

“Myself and the team of the detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in Chandos Crescent between 6pm on Saturday 18 September and 7am on Sunday 19 September, as well as anyone who may have video footage of the street.

“That can include dashcam, mobile phone footage, CCTV or video doorbells.”