Callum Pluteci has failed to tell police his current location and officers believe he is actively evading arrest.

Pluteci, aged 25, is from Doncaster and his last known address was in the city. Police say he has links across South Yorkshire.

He is 5ft 7ins and stocky. He has several tattoos, including the words “NO REGRETS” on the back of his neck and three stars on his right forearm.

PC David Harrison said: “Pluteci is fully aware of the requirements he is subject to, but despite that he failed to return to his approved address or notify the police of his whereabouts.

“He knows he is being sought by officers and appears to be actively evading arrest.”

If you see Pluteci, do not approach him but call 999, he added. Or call 101 quoting investigation 14/195082/22. Or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.