The Scotland international entered his not guilty plea to the amended charge today, Thursday, August 4, following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

He previously faced one count of common assault.

The 26-year-old, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, will stand trial at the same court on December 7.

Sheffield United player Oli McBurnie arriving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. He has denied a charge of assault by beating (photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Fellow Blades star Rhian Brewster had previously been charged in connection with events after the play-off match but the court heard last month that a charge of common assault against him was discontinued.

Sheffield United lost to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-final on May 17.

A pitch invasion ensued, during which Blades skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a Nottingham Forest supporter.