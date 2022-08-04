Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United star denies play-off assault charge as he appears in court

Sheffield United star Oli McBurnie has denied a charge of assault by beating after an incident following the club's play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 12:05 pm

The Scotland international entered his not guilty plea to the amended charge today, Thursday, August 4, following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

He previously faced one count of common assault.

The 26-year-old, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, will stand trial at the same court on December 7.

Sheffield United player Oli McBurnie arriving at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. He has denied a charge of assault by beating (photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Fellow Blades star Rhian Brewster had previously been charged in connection with events after the play-off match but the court heard last month that a charge of common assault against him was discontinued.

Sheffield United lost to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-final on May 17.

A pitch invasion ensued, during which Blades skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a Nottingham Forest supporter.

Robert Biggs, aged 30, from Ilkeston, was jailed for six months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.