Old Grindstone, Crookes: Man suffers head injuries in alleged assault at pub in Sheffield suburb
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault at a pub in a Sheffield suburb, which left a man with head injuries.
The incident took place at The Old Grindstone pub in Crookes at around 8.20pm on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
In a public appeal for information released today (Tuesday, April 30, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man was struck on the head and suffered injuries to his head which are not believed to be life threatening.
“It is then reported that the suspect fled the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
“He is described as a white man, of medium stocky build, around 5ft 10in tall and with short brown hair.
“Do you recognise him?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.
You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org