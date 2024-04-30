Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault at a pub in a Sheffield suburb, which left a man with head injuries.

The incident took place at The Old Grindstone pub in Crookes at around 8.20pm on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist them with their enquiries

In a public appeal for information released today (Tuesday, April 30, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man was struck on the head and suffered injuries to his head which are not believed to be life threatening.

“It is then reported that the suspect fled the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“He is described as a white man, of medium stocky build, around 5ft 10in tall and with short brown hair.

“Do you recognise him?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us

Please quote incident number 885 of March 30, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.