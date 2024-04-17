Offenders still at large one week on from Sheffield stabbing as victim, 17, discharged from hospital
A teenage boy who spent days in a “critical” condition after being stabbed in a Sheffield underpass has been discharged from hospital - but his attackers are still at large.
The path under St Mary’s Gate was cordoned off by police last week (April 8) after two boys, both aged 17, were attacked by a pair of unknown offenders.
One of the victims suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands and was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the teenager has been discharged from hospital.
However, there have yet to be any arrests over the stabbing, and the offenders are still at large over a week later.
South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing and the force is continuing to appeal for information.
Anyone who believes they have information that can help bring the offenders to justice can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 165 of April 8, 2024.