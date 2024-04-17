Offenders still at large one week on from Sheffield stabbing as victim, 17, discharged from hospital

The pair of unknown attackers who delivered life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old are still on the run.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 17th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
A teenage boy who spent days in a “critical” condition after being stabbed in a Sheffield underpass has been discharged from hospital - but his attackers are still at large.

A 17-year-old boy has been discharged from hospital after many days in a “critical” condition after he was stabbed in the lower back in an underpass on St Mary’s Gate, off London Road.

The path under St Mary’s Gate was cordoned off by police last week (April 8) after two boys, both aged 17, were attacked by a pair of unknown offenders.

One of the victims suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands and was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed the teenager has been discharged from hospital.

However, there have yet to be any arrests over the stabbing, and the offenders are still at large over a week later.

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing and the force is continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone who believes they have information that can help bring the offenders to justice can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 165 of April 8, 2024.

