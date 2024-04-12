Nuisance Sheffield thief jailed and banned from shopping centre for ‘relentless' boozy stealing spree
and live on Freeview channel 276
A nuisance thief who made shop workers' lives a misery by stealing from Sheffield stores has been jailed and hit with a two-year ban from entering a supermarket and shopping centre.
Glynn Platts stole over £1,000 worth of alcohol in a spree which saw him target a Sainsbury's store in Crystal Peaks and an Asda supermarket at Drakehouse Retail Park.
The 36-year-old would grab bottles of whisky, vodka and brandy from the stores and then walk out without paying, with his thefts caught on CCTV footage captured in the store.
The Star previously reported on Platts’ 21 week jail sentence when he pleaded guilty to shoplifting offences on December 13 2023.
PC Jason Beard, who was the officer in the charge of the case, said: "Platts showed absolutely no regard for staff during his relentless stealing spree.
"Shoplifters like Platts wreak misery on our local communities and their crimes are far from victimless. We will not tolerate retail crime here in South Yorkshire and I am pleased Platts has been given a custodial sentence.
"Due to his persistent offending, we worked with Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Service to successfully apply for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which will be active upon his release.
"These orders are used to deal with people who engage in repeated anti-social behaviour or low-level crime and will be in place for two years from the date of sentencing."
Platts, of Raseby Avenue, Waterthorpe, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 10.
He was also handed a two-year CBO which prevents him from entering Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, the Asda in Beighton Road and the B&M store on Drakehouse Retail Park.
The CBO also forbids him from remaining on any retail premises if he is asked to leave by the owner, an employee or anyone acting on behalf of the owner or employee of a premises.