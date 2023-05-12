The victim was attacked after disturbing the gang after they had gone into his house on Norton Lane, in broad daylight, while he was at home. When the realised he was there, they assaulted him, leaving him with facial injuries.
South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident, and are looking for witnesses.
The force said in a statement: “On Thursday April 20 between 11am and 11.15am, it is reported that three men entered a property on Norton Lane, while the occupant was home.
“The occupant, a 60-year-old man, startled the suspects and was assaulted by the group, suffering facial injuries. A jewellery box and items of jewellery were taken during the burglary.
“The suspects are described as white men who were wearing black balaclavas.”
Detectives say they now want to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen or heard anything suspicious. They say they would also be keen to hear from any drivers who were travelling along Norton Lane between 10.30am and 11.30am that day who may have dashcam footage of the suspects.
Anyone with information can contact officers on live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 342 of 20 April 2023. You can email dashcam or video doorbell footage to [email protected]k quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.
If you want to remain anonymous you can submit information via Crimestoppers, by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.