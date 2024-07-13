Normanton Hill: Man taken to hospital and boy, 16, arrested after crash on Sheffield road

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 15:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was taken to hospital and a boy has been arrested following a crash in Sheffield this morning.

Police said they were called to Normanton Hill today, Saturday, July 13, at around 9.40am, to reports of a collision involving a grey Seat Cupra and a grey VW Golf.

Google

Four men are said to have fled the scene following the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One man was taken to hospital with injuries which police said were assessed as ‘minor’, and he has since been discharged.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

A 16-year-old boy was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop after an accident.

The road was closed as emergency services worked at the scene. It reopened at around 11.55am.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 254 of July 13, 2024.

Related topics:SheffieldHospitalEmergency servicesTrafficPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice