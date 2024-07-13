Normanton Hill: Man taken to hospital and boy, 16, arrested after crash on Sheffield road
Police said they were called to Normanton Hill today, Saturday, July 13, at around 9.40am, to reports of a collision involving a grey Seat Cupra and a grey VW Golf.
Four men are said to have fled the scene following the crash.
One man was taken to hospital with injuries which police said were assessed as ‘minor’, and he has since been discharged.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop after an accident.
The road was closed as emergency services worked at the scene. It reopened at around 11.55am.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 254 of July 13, 2024.