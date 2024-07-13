Normanton Hill: Sheffield road reopens after crash

A road in Sheffield has reopened following a crash.

Normanton Hill near Richmond Park had been closed at the junction with Linley Lane.

Normanton Hill in Sheffield has reopened after a crashNormanton Hill in Sheffield has reopened after a crash
Normanton Hill in Sheffield has reopened after a crash | Google

Police announced the closure today, Saturday, July 13, shortly after 10.30am, saying it stretched to the junction with Hollybank Road.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area if possible.”

In an update posted shortly after midday, the force said the road had fully reopened.

“Thank you for your patience while emergency services worked at the scene,” it added.

The Star has contacted police for more information.

