Police are looking for a mystery man with a red brolly after a flasher struck in a popular Sheffield park in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in Norfolk Park, Sheffield, at 12.50am, and police have now issued a picture of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with what they have described as ‘a reported act of public indecency’.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “On 9 September at 12.50am, it is reported that a man was seen performing a lewd act in Norfolk Park, Sheffield.

Police investigating an incident in Norfolk Park want to speak to this man, and think he may have information. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

“Since the incident enquiries have been ongoing and we are now releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident, as we believe he might hold vital information that could help with our investigation.

“The man is described as a white in his late 50s. He was approximately 5ft 11ins tall with short receding grey/ brown hair. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and was holding a red umbrella.”

Officers are asking the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact them.

You can get in touch with police online, via the South Yorkshire Police live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/107494/24.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers and pass on information anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or logging onto the Crimesttoppers website.