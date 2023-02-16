It has been one month since a man was seriously injured at a Sheffield ‘car meet’ involving over 100 vehicles and no one has been charged.

Emergency services were call to reports of a collision on Selden Way, Catcliffe, at around 8.30pm on January 14. When they got there, they discovered around 100 cars plus motorcycles apparently gathered for an unofficial ‘car meet’ on the industrial estate.

A motorcyclist, 35, was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital after reportedly colliding with a dark colour Volkswagen Golf. Dramatic photos were shared online showing the aftermath of the collision.

Now, more than a month after the serious incident, South Yorkshire Police is yet to charge anyone over the crash, despite a public appeal for information or dashcam footage from anyone who attended the event.

Police responded to reports of a crash on Selden Way on the evening of January 14 to find an apparent unofficial 'car meet' involving over 100 vehicles. Images submitted by a member of the public.

A man, suspected to have been in the Golf, was arrested on suspicion of serious injury by dangerous driving shortly after the incident, but was not charged.

South Yorkshire Police say investigations are ongoing. The Star has enquired over the condition of the man injured in the crash.

PC Gary Richards, from Roads Policing Group, said in a statement on January 15: “This collision has led to a man ending up in hospital with serious injuries and we believe there were a number of people at the scene who were filming at the time during what we suspect was an organised ‘car meet’.

“Whilst we carry out enquiries to understand what happened [...], we would urge anyone who has any dash-cam, mobile footage or any information that may help with the investigation to come forward and get in touch with us.

A dark coloured Volkswagen Golf was in collision with a motorcycle on Selden Way on the evening of January 14, 2023. Images submitted by a member of the public.

“Any witnesses or anyone with any footage is asked to report it online or via WebChat or call 101.”

Information can also be handed over anonymously by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

On February 9, SYP put out a warning against “any planned meets” by “car enthusiasts” that weekend in the Barnsley area, saying anyone intent on driving in an anti-social manner would face “robust action”.

Images submitted by member of the public.

Over 100 cars and motorbikes were on the scene of the car meet on Selden Way. Images submitted by a member of the public.

