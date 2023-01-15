A man is in hospital following a crash between a motorbike and a VW Golf at a ‘car meet’ involving over 100 vehicles in Sheffield.

Just after 8.30pm last night (January 14), emergency services were called to a report of a collision on Selden Way, Catcliffe.

On arrival, officers discovered around 100 cars believed to have gathered for a ‘car meet’ on the industrial estate. The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old, was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Now, South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who was at the organised meet up to come forward with any mobile or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries.

A man, suspected to have been in the Golf, was later arrested on suspicion of serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time and enquiries continue.

Selden Way is currently closed and is expected to be for some time whilst an investigation is carried out.

PC Gary Richards, from Roads Policing Group, said: “This collision has led to a man ending up in hospital with serious injuries and we believe there were a number of people at the scene who were filming at the time during what we suspect was an organised ‘car meet’.

“Whilst we carry out enquiries to understand what happened tonight, we would urge anyone who has any dash-cam, mobile footage or any information that may help with the investigation to come forward and get in touch with us.

“Any witnesses or anyone with any footage is asked to report it online or via WebChat or call 101.”