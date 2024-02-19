Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nine men with links to Sheffield are wanted by detectives investigating a number of murders.

Top L-R: Mohammed Ali, Abdi Ali, Jamal Ali, Ahmed Warsame. Bottom L-R: Saeed Hussain,The two Cela brothers, Ahmed Farrah

But despite repeated appeals for information on their whereabouts, they have not yet been tracked down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some have been wanted for years and are believed to have left the UK.

Photos of eight of the nine men have been released by police forces looking for them.

Eljaso Cela and Mateo Cela

The two brothers are believed to hold vital information about the murder of Armend Xhika, 22, who was stabbed to death when violence flared on Earl Marshal Road Fir Vale inMay 2021.

Armend adied of stab wounds following a mass brawl between two groups of Albanian men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police say the brawl was 'arranged' following a road traffic collision, which took place earlier that day, after one of the groups blamed Armend for the crash.

Marsid Senia, aged 26, and 29-year-old Mentor Selmani were found guilty of manslaughter in July 2023 and jailed for 33 years between them.

The Cela brothers are believed to hold information about the case. They have been known to frequent Sheffield and Rotherham , but are said to be ‘very transient’ and may have travelled elsewhere in the UK.

Ismail Mohamoud Adan

He was named in court as a man alleged to have been involved in the killing of Jordan Marples-Douglas in Sheffield in 2020. Jordan, aged in his 20s, was stabbed to death in his Woodthorpe home when two men were said to have confronted him over a drug debt they were to ‘enforce’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the men, Ben Jones, also in his 20s and formerly of Archdale Road, Manor, was found guilty of murder last in April 2021 and jailed for life. Adan left the UK the day after the murder and is believed to have flown to Somalia.

Ahmed Farrah

He is believed to hold information about the the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield in August 2018.

Four men were sentenced for the parts they played in a drug deal which led to an altercation in which Kavan was fatally stabbed but his killer remains free.

Kavan was knifed in his chest near to Langsett Walk and was taken to hospital but died four days later. Farrah, who is believed to have been injured in the same incident, is wanted for questioning over the murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries on the night that Kavan was stabbed.

Abdi Ali

He is wanted for questioning over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was battered to death in his home in Cleethorpes in July 2018.

A man was jailed for life over the murder but jurors in his trial were told that he did not act alone and Ali was also involved. Ali was born in Somalia but brought up in Sheffield, where he lived until he moved to the east coast in the summer of 2018. He has links to Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor.

Mohammed Ali, Ahmed Warsame, Saeed Hussein and Jamal Ali

These four omen from Sheffield have been evading arrest since the murder of Jordan Thomas, 22, who was shot dead in December 2014. They are believed to have fled to Somalia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan was shot through the window of a car he was travelling in, with detectives believing the assassination on Derek Dooley Way to be a revenge attack in a feud between two gangs.

A man was jailed for 36 years for Jordan's murder but it could never be proven that he was the gunman who pulled the trigger and he was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill.