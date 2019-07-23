Nine arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and trafficking following raids in Sheffield suburb

Officers carried out the warrants in Broomhall as part of efforts to tackle organised criminality and drug supply in the area.

A number of properties in the Exeter Drive area were searched earlier this afternoon by specialist investigators from their Proactive Tasking Teams and Violent Crime team.

Six men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and dealing offences.

Searches are currently being carried out a number of properties on Exeter Drive

Detective Sergeant Stafford Megson, leading the operation, said: “Today we have targeted a number of key individuals we suspect are involved in drug supply in the Exeter Drive area and across the city more widely.

"We have made a significant number of arrests and seized drugs and other property that will seriously disrupt this illegal activity.

“This should send a clear message to those involved in criminal activity which has a detrimental impact on the community, that we will not tolerate this on our streets.

“You may not think it, but you are on our radar and we will use all powers available to us to stop you in your tracks.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said controlled drugs, cash and equipment associated with drug production and distribution were seized during the disruption activity.

Searches are now ongoing at a number of properties following the arrests.

Superintendent Mel Palin added: “Today’s activity has meant a large police presence in quite a small area; I’d like to thank residents for their support.

“I hope people living in this part of the city can be reassured that we are taking action to address issues they have raised with our officers in recent months.

“Dealing with organised criminality and protecting our communities is a priority for us and today demonstrates that we are committed to tackling the root of the problem.

“Dealing with criminal activity that is eroding quality of life is extremely important to us.

“If you do have any questions about what has happened today, neighbourhood officers will remain in the area this evening and will be happy to speak to you.”