Sheffield man accused of criminal damage and weapons charges is remanded into custody
A 49-year-old man accused of a catalogue of offences, relating to a series of incidents alleged to have taken place in Sheffield on Friday, has been remanded into custody after appearing at court.
Arshad Mohammed, of Sandford Grove Road, Nether Edge, was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon, accused of a total of 18 offences.
Mohammed has been charged with five counts of affray; three counts of criminal damage; three counts of possession of an offensive weapon; three counts of racially aggravated criminal damage as well as a number of motoring offences including theft of a motor vehicle; dangerous driving; driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court.
Mohammed was remanded into custody until his next court appearance there on August 19 this year.
The charges Mohammed is accused of relate to multiple reports of criminal damage and threatening behaviour that were made during a series of incidents in Sheffield on the afternoon and early evening of Friday, July 19.
Members of the public reported criminal damage, collisions and erratic driving on Attercliffe Road, Abbeydale Road, Boston Street and London Road.
Damage caused to the windscreen of a 42 Stagecoach bus travelling down London Road was among the incidents reported to South Yorkshire Police
Police confirmed that a 49-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incidents on Saturday, July 20.