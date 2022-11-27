The clubbers fell ill at Network on Matilda Street just before midnight, and police and paramedics were deployed. They were all taken to hospital, where they remain today.

Two are said to be in a serious but stable condition. The other two are described as stable.

No other details as to what caused the clubbers to fall ill have been released.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called by colleagues from the ambulance service just before midnight last night to a report of four people who had fallen ill at a premises on Matilda Street.

“An investigation is on-going.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

