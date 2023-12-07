Officers remain at the scene of the tragedy as they carry out enquiries into the death of the woman.

A woman's body was found beneath a block of Sheffield flats this morning.

Emergency services were called to the area on Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, at 7.32am today (Thursday, December 7), following a report that a body had been found.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance and fire service. Sadly, upon arrival a woman was found with fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been made aware and is being supported.

A large police presence remains at the scene after the body of a 30-year-old woman was found beneath a block of flats on Brightmore Drive, Sheffield.

The woman's identity has not been released. South Yorkshire Police has confirmed she was aged 37, not 30 as previously reported.