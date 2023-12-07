Netherthorpe Sheffield: Body of woman, 37, found beneath tower block flats on Brightmore Drive, police confirm
Officers remain at the scene of the tragedy as they carry out enquiries into the death of the woman.
A woman's body was found beneath a block of Sheffield flats this morning.
Emergency services were called to the area on Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, at 7.32am today (Thursday, December 7), following a report that a body had been found.
Officers attended alongside the ambulance and fire service. Sadly, upon arrival a woman was found with fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been made aware and is being supported.
The woman's identity has not been released. South Yorkshire Police has confirmed she was aged 37, not 30 as previously reported.
A cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene.