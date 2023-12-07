News you can trust since 1887
Netherthorpe Sheffield: Body of woman, 30, found beneath tower block flats on Brightmore Drive, police confirm

Officers remain at the scene of the tragedy as they carry out enquiries into the death of the woman.

By Kirsty Hamilton, David Kessen
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:02 GMT
A woman's body was found beneath a block of Sheffield flats this morning.

Emergency services were called to the area on Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, at 7.32am today (Thursday, December 7), following a report that a body had been found.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance and fire service. Sadly, upon arrival a 30-year-old woman was found with fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been made aware and are being supported.

A large police presence remains at the scene after the body of a 30-year-old woman was found beneath a block of flats on Brightmore Drive, Sheffield.

The woman's identity has not been released.

South Yorkshire Police say enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death “are in the early stages”. 

A cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene.

