The family of a Sheffield pensioner have shared photos of his severe injures after he was reportedly attacked by a woman in broad daylight.

South Yorkshire Police is investigating a violent incident on Wednesday morning (March 27) when a woman attacked an elderly man in the street.

Police said in a statement: "We were called yesterday (March 27) at 9.20am to reports of an assault at Sheldon Road in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield.

"It is reported that an elderly man was punched by a woman whilst walking down the road. The man is believed to have suffered minor injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening."

Although the police formally consider his injuries "minor", photos shared by the man's family show how he has been left with horrendous black eye and several grazes to his face.

A member of his family told The Star: "We think a picture of my grandad's injuries will help trigger people’s memories and let the wider community know what happened."

Police say their enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact police.