The 15 criminals pictured here have all been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held over the last few weeks for shocking crimes including murder, rape and grievous bodily harm.
Sheffield judges have sent each of the defendants pictured here to begin sentences at His Majesty's Pleasure, with terms ranging from 22 months to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years.
Some of these individuals acknowledged their wrongdoing by entering guilty pleas to the charges they faced, while others were found guilty after a jury trial at the same court.
1. Defendants jailed at Sheffield Crown Court in January & February 2024
Top row, left to right: Ikhlaas Hussain; Adil Hussain; Mohammed Meah; John Mahoney. Middle row, left to right: Robert Mahoney; Kian Carte; Mark Siddall; Daniel Balazs; Bartosz Bella. Bottom row, left to right: Darren Oldham; Lewis Stacey; Ronalda Cera; Courtney Wild; Jerome Macalla; Paul Cousans
2. Ikhlaas Hussain, Adil Hussain and Mohammed Meah
Mohammed Meah (right), Ikhlaas Hussain (left) and Adil Hussain (centre) are behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm in public, with Meah and Ikhlaas Hussain also sentenced for possession of the Class B drug cannabis. Between 27 and 28 April 2023, officers involved in a firearms operation spotted a rug containing a shotgun being picked up in a taxi near Ironside Place, Sheffield, with Ikhlaas Hussain identified as being inside the vehicle. The rug and gun were later moved from the taxi into a waiting Volkswagen T-Roc, which Meah and Adil Hussain were in. Firearms officers went on to stop the vehicle on Leeds Road, with Meah and Adil Hussain attempting to run from officers. They were quickly detained and taken into custody. Ikhlaas Hussain was arrested on 5 May 2023 after officers executed a warrant at his home address in Darnall. The trio pleaded guilty to the offences at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, January 29, 2024. They were jailed for a combined total of almost six years in the same court on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Meah, 35, of Wilfred Drive, Sheffield, was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison, with Ikhlaas Hussain, 24, of Station Road, Sheffield, jailed for two years and two months. Adil Hussain, 30, of Duchy Avenue, Bradford, has been put behind bars for one year and 11 months.
3. John Mahoney, Robert Mahoney, Kian Carte and Mark Siddall
A group of balaclava-clad men armed with bats and machetes have been jailed for over 50 years in total after brutally attacking two young boys in an abandoned warehouse. John (top left) and Robert Mahoney (top right), Kian Carte (bottom left) and Mark Siddall (bottom right) assaulted a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy in the Askern area of Doncaster on 11 April 2023. The group chopped and slashed at them with their weapons, with the 16-year-old left in so much pain he thought he was going to die. The youngster's head was bleeding heavily and he pretended to be dead so they stopped attacking him. One of the attackers then raised a machete to his face and threatened to kill him, with the teenager telling him to "kill me" because of the extent of his injuries. The Mahoney brothers, Carte and Siddall were all arrested by officers and charged with attempted murder. They pleaded not guilty but all later admitted two counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 August 2023. On February 6, 2024, the four of them were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court and jailed for a combined total of 53 years and eight months. John Mahoney, 38, of Laurel Terrace, Skellow, was jailed for 13 years, with his brother, Robert Mahoney, 41, of Crossfield Lane, Skellow, handed the same sentence. Carte, 22, of Laurel Terrace, Skellow, was told he must spend the next 14 years behind bars, after admitting to two counts of assault occasioning GBH as well as a separate count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Mark Siddall, 39, of Acacia Road, Skellow, was jailed for 13 years and eight months, after also admitting an additional count of occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) following a brutal attack on a man in Bridlington in August 2022.
A Barnsley man ‘snuffed out’ the life of a dad-of-two during an 11-second knife attack which was borne out of ‘immature, petty jealousy’. That was the conclusion reached by Judge Graham Reeds KC as he sent murderer Daniel Balazs to begin a life sentence at the age of just 21-years-old. Sheffield Crown Court heard how Daniel Micska’s hopeful new life in Britain was snatched away from him on August 9, 2023, when he was fatally stabbed by Balazs during a short-lived, but violent, confrontation on Newton Street, Barnsley at around 9pm. Balazs sought to deny responsibility for Daniel’s murder, when he entered a not guilty plea; but it took a Sheffield Crown Court jury just 50 minutes of deliberation on February 12, 2024 to find him guilty of the shocking crime. During a hearing held on February 13, 2024, Judge Reeds fixed the minimum term of Balazs’ life sentence at 20 years, minus the 185 days he has spent on remand.