3 . John Mahoney, Robert Mahoney, Kian Carte and Mark Siddall

A group of balaclava-clad men armed with bats and machetes have been jailed for over 50 years in total after brutally attacking two young boys in an abandoned warehouse. John (top left) and Robert Mahoney (top right), Kian Carte (bottom left) and Mark Siddall (bottom right) assaulted a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy in the Askern area of Doncaster on 11 April 2023. The group chopped and slashed at them with their weapons, with the 16-year-old left in so much pain he thought he was going to die. The youngster's head was bleeding heavily and he pretended to be dead so they stopped attacking him. One of the attackers then raised a machete to his face and threatened to kill him, with the teenager telling him to "kill me" because of the extent of his injuries. The Mahoney brothers, Carte and Siddall were all arrested by officers and charged with attempted murder. They pleaded not guilty but all later admitted two counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 August 2023. On February 6, 2024, the four of them were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court and jailed for a combined total of 53 years and eight months. John Mahoney, 38, of Laurel Terrace, Skellow, was jailed for 13 years, with his brother, Robert Mahoney, 41, of Crossfield Lane, Skellow, handed the same sentence. Carte, 22, of Laurel Terrace, Skellow, was told he must spend the next 14 years behind bars, after admitting to two counts of assault occasioning GBH as well as a separate count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Mark Siddall, 39, of Acacia Road, Skellow, was jailed for 13 years and eight months, after also admitting an additional count of occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) following a brutal attack on a man in Bridlington in August 2022.