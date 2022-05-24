Pizza chef Carlo Giannini, who worked at Broomhill Pizza Grill, Broomhill, was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, on the morning of Thursday, May 12.

Two boys, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested over the killing so far but no charges have yet been brought.

Left: Carlo Giannini; Top Right: Thavisha Lakindu Peiris and Bottom Right: Safrajur Jahangir

Carlo, originally from Italy but who had moved to Sheffield, died from a stab wound, a post mortem examination found.

He was captured on CCTV entering Manor Fields Park around six hours before his body was discovered by a member of the public.

In 2013, a pizza deliver driver in Sheffield was killed when he was stabbed in a robbery for his mobile phone on the Southey estate.

Kasim Ahmed was 17 when he attacked Thavisha Lakindu Peiris, 25, who was working his last ever shift for Domino’s Pizza before taking up his dream job as an IT consultant.

Ahmed, admitted murder and was given a life sentence at Sheffield Crown Court, along with his accomplice and cousin, Shamraze Khan, 26, who was found guilty of murder after a trial.

Ahmed and Khan were both living at the same address in Southey Crescent, Southey, at the time of the killing.

Their victim was from Sri Lanka and moved to the UK to complete a degree at Sheffield Hallam University.

He was stabbed 14 times in the attack.

Four years earlier, takeaway boss Safrajur Jahangir was shot dead at point blank range as he pulled up outside a house in Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe.

He was delivering an order, which later turned out to have been placed to lure the 23-year-old to his death.

A gunman was lying in wait and the young businessman was killed in what South Yorkshire Police described as an ‘organised hit’.

Safrajur, from Darnall, ran the Spice Hut on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough.

Six men went on trial in 2010 accused of conspiracy to murder, with detectives believing they were all involved in a plot to kill.

It was claimed that a hitman had been paid £15,000 to carry out the shooting but that he later died of a heroin overdose before he could be charged.

The police probe focused on a feud between two families.

But the trial of the suspects accused of planning the murder collapsed in what was called a 'disaster for the criminal justice system'.

The trial was halted when it emerged that South Yorkshire Police failed to disclose to the defence teams all the evidence gathered by the force during the investigation, which was said to have denied the defendants the right to a fair trial.

Nobody else has ever been arrested or charged.

And 26 years ago, in 1996, the city was shocked when restaurant worker Andrew George Bentley was shot dead at the Flying Pizza on Glossop Road.

A suspect was identified but deemed unfit to be interviewed due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information about Carlo’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 122 of May 12.