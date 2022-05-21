Murder investigation launched after woman, 52, found dead in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police were called around 1am (May 21) to reports of a 52-year-old woman seriously injured in a property on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton.

Upon their arrival they found a woman with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54 year-old man who was at the address was arrested on suspicion of murder.

And now police have have launched a murder investigation following the woman’s death.

The victim’s family members have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Formal identification will take place in the coming days.