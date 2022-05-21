Murder investigation launched after woman, 52, found dead in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police were called around 1am (May 21) to reports of a 52-year-old woman seriously injured in a property on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton.
Upon their arrival they found a woman with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A 54 year-old man who was at the address was arrested on suspicion of murder.
And now police have have launched a murder investigation following the woman’s death.
The victim’s family members have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Formal identification will take place in the coming days.
Those with any information that can assist officers with their enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 51 of 21 May 2022.