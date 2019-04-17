A worried mum has withdrawn her daughter from a Sheffield school on safety grounds, claiming she was attacked by a gang of ‘bullies’.

She is now home educating the Year 7 student, claiming her daughter was ‘let down’ by Hinde House Secondary School and that her safety cannot be guaranteed there.

CRIME: Men on the run after double stabbing in Sheffield

The youngster was attacked at the Wincobank-based secondary school on Friday, March 29, when three girls targeted her outside the PE block in the school grounds.

READ MORE: These are all the stabbings that have shocked Sheffield over the past 12 months

Her mum said the violence was the culmination of weeks of bullying during which her daughter was verbally abused, pushed around and singled out.

CHAPELTOWN STABBING: Everything we know so far

She said she had notified the school of the bullying but feels her concerns were not taken seriously enough.

“A group of girls made my daughter’s life a misery for months. This started back in November, the school knew who was involved and should have done everything it could to keep them away from my daughter,” she said.

“They promised that they would keep her safe, but instead, she was left covered in bruises and not wanting to go back to school after being kicked and punched by this gang.

“It was captured on school CCTV and when a member of staff called me to let me know what had happened she described it as a ‘brutal attack’.”

She has referred the incident to South Yorkshire Police.

“This school has failed my daughter and people need to know what has been going on,” the concerned mum said.

“What started out as name calling, pushing and shoving should not have been allowed to escalate to this.

“I believe there was a lack of safeguarding and the school did not follow its own anti bullying and behaviour policies.”

She added: “It was a big decision to withdraw my daughter from school but I feel I have no option as I cannot trust that she will be safe there.”

Brigantia Learning Trust, which runs the school, said in a statement today: “Brigantia Learning Trust takes any instances of bullying or violence incredibly seriously and ensures that full investigations are undertaken by their Academies.

“Subsequently it will review the findings to ensure that the behaviour policy has been adhered to and any students involved are dealt with appropriately in line with that policy.

“Following reports of the allegation on Friday, March 29, a full investigation has been launched by the academy led by their Executive Principal.

“Police have been notified and contacts with the family have been ongoing with support being offered by the academy to family members. No further comment can be made until these investigations have been completed.”